Woman fights for her life after she’s pummeled by man on Harlem street who then tries to rape her

A woman is struggling to survive after she was knocked to the ground, punched and kicked by an attacker who then dragged her between two parked cars and tried to rape her, police said Sunday.

The 43-year-old victim was walking down W. 123rd St. when the assailant socked her in the head, knocking her to the ground, near Adam Clayton Powell Blvd. about 11:30 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD.

The attacker, wearing in a camouflage Yankees cap and white patterned zip-up hoodie, kicked her repeatedly in the head and body while she was down.

The vicious assault wasn’t over yet.

The fiend dragged her between two parked cars on the leafy Harlem street, stripped her clothes off and tried to rape her. It’s unclear why the man halted his attack but he eventually left her for dead.

The woman suffered severe head trauma and was taken to Harlem Hospital, where she’s in critical condition, according to police.

Authorities are considering the crime an attempted murder.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect walking down the street pulling on a pair of blue surgical gloves. His face is obscured.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.