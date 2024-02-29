Woman fights off attacker trying to rape her in Queens subway station

A 20-year-old woman fought off a stranger who beat her and tried to rape her in a Queens subway station, police said Thursday.

A security guard working in the station also intervened, scaring off the attacker, who is still being sought.

The frightening incident happened 12:10 a.m. Saturday inside the 169th St. subway station on the F line in Jamaica.

The woman stepped off the train and was followed onto the mezzanine level, where the attacker repeatedly punched her in the face and knocked her to the ground.

As he tried to rip off her clothing she fought back and screamed, her yells getting the attention of a security guard who ran over to help.

The attacker took off and has not been caught.

The victim was treated at a local hospital for her injuries.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.