Woman fights off a man at a Florida gym in dramatic video

A video released by authorities in Florida on Wednesday captured a dramatic scene in a gym last month as a woman fought off a suspected attacker later charged with kidnapping and other crimes.

The edited security video, released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, shows Nashali Alma, 24, opening the door to her apartment's gym for a man authorities identified as Xavier Thomas-Jones, 25, on Jan. 22.

In the video, a man approaches Alma near a weight set and grabs her.

“As soon as he was approaching me, I said, ‘Bro, what the eff are you doing?” Alma said in a video clip released by the sheriff’s office. “‘Get away from me. Stop trying to touch me.’”

The video shows Alma running from him, then swinging her fists and a phone at his face as he forces her to the floor.

As Alma continued trying to fight him off and call 911, the man appeared to give up, and she fled to a nearby apartment, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

Authorities took Thomas-Jones into custody within 24 hours, according to the release. Court records show he was charged with kidnapping and sexual battery by a person older than 18.

"My advice — never give up," Alma said. “As long as you don’t give up, if you show him that you are strong ... that you’re able to fight back and survive and get out of the situation, I believe it’s possible.”

Jail records show Thomas-Jones was being held without bond. His lawyer did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for comment.

