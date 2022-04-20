Woman fights off naked stranger who suddenly appeared as she showered, NJ police say

A woman was forced to fight off a naked burglar in her shower, after he broke into her home and sneaked into her bathroom, according to New Jersey State Police.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, in Hillsborough Township, and the woman went on the offensive and single-handedly sent the man running out of the house, police said in an April 20 news release. The township is about 25 miles northeast of Trenton.

Details of how she defended herself were not released.

A search is ongoing for the man, whose crimes include “home invasion and sexual offense,” officials said.

“The suspect broke into the victim’s home, took his clothes off, and groped her while she was showering,” investigators said in the release.

“The victim was able to fight off the suspect, who fled the bathroom and exited the residence possibly through a screen door. The victim was not injured.”

The Hillsborough Township Police Department and Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man.

He was described “as a white male, approximately 18 to 24 years old, with a thin build, short dark colored hair and no facial or body hair,” officials said.