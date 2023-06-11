Woman fights off rapist who beat and robbed her on Manhattan subway train

A woman bravely fought off a stranger who beat and robbed her on a Manhattan subway train, police said Sunday.

The 29-year-old victim was walking out of the last car on a downtown J train after it pulled into the Chambers St. station about 9:10 p.m. Friday when she was attacked, cops said.

The assailant, walking onto the train as she was leaving, pulled her back into the subway car, cops said. He exposed himself to her and attempted to force her to perform oral sex but she put up a fight.

He punched her, pinned her to the floor and grabbed her jacket, ripping it, in an attempt to undress her, cops said. As she struggled, he threw her cellphone and took her wallet and keys, cops said. He removed $60 from the wallet and ditched it.

The victim, after fighting the creep off, fled the subway car just before the doors closed and the train left the station, cops said. Medics took her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The NYPD released surveillance footage of the suspect and is asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

The suspect is described as between 30 and 40 and about 5-foot-6 with a dark complexion. He was wearing a navy blue hoodie and pants, black-and-white sneakers and a white face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.