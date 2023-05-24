Woman fights past middle school staff to punch student in the face, Illinois cops say

Two people fought their way into a middle school and attacked a student and staff members, Illinois police said.

The pair, a 29-year-old woman and a man of unknown age, entered John Lewis Middle School in Waukegan on the morning of May 23, according to a news release from local police.

They planned to confront a student regarding an altercation involving the woman’s niece, police said.

“School staff attempted to stop the subjects from entering the school and were battered by the subjects in the process,” police said.

The duo then proceeded into the school, where the woman punched a student in the face and the man battered two staff members, police said. They fled the school in a blue Nissan as police responded.

Officers later located the woman and arrested her.

The woman, who refused to cooperate with police, was charged with battery with bodily harm and aggravated battery to a school employee, both of which are felonies, according to the release.

The man has not been arrested, police said, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

A spokesperson for the John Lewis Middle School did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Waukegan is about 45 miles north of Chicago.

Woman hurls rock ‘the size of a football’ at officer’s face, California police say

‘Promising young athlete’ dies after baseball dugout collapses on him, officials say

Man rafting with friends dies after rapid throws him in ‘intense’ river, CO cops say