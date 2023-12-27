Woman files for divorce from Las Vegas jail after alleged role in deadly crime spree with husband, brother-in-law

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman accused of going on a deadly shooting spree with her husband and brother-in-law is asking a Las Vegas court to grant her a divorce.

Kayleigh Lewis, 28, faces 43 felonies, including murder and attempted murder, stemming from the shootings that spanned from Henderson to northern Arizona the day after Thanksgiving in 2020. She and her co-defendants have pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Lewis is married to Shawn McDonnell, 33, who is also accused of taking part in the spree. Shawn McDonnell’s brother, Christopher McDonnell, 31, is also charged. Christopher McDonnell told police Lewis was the driver in the spree, documents said.

Kayleigh Lewis (right), 28, faces 43 felonies, including murder and attempted murder, stemming from the shootings that spanned from Henderson to northern Arizona the day after Thanksgiving in 2020. She has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against her. (LVMPD/La Paz County Sheriff’s Office/KLAS)

In November 2020, the trio drove from Tyler, Texas, to Las Vegas in a rented car, documents said. The trio is accused of driving around Henderson and randomly shooting at people, killing 22-year-old Kevin Mendiola Jr. at a 7-Eleven on Lake Mead Parkway. They then drove into Arizona, where there were additional shootings, including one involving a police officer. All three were arrested after their car rolled over.

Lewis filed a complaint for divorce earlier this year from jail. There was no reason given in the paperwork.

Shawn McDonnell had yet to receive the complaint as of late December, records showed. Lewis filed a request to extend the time to serve him the summons with the reason of “defendant cannot be located” or “personally served,” documents said.

Last year, Lewis’ lawyers asked a judge to disjoin her case from the two others. Lewis’ lawyers also alleged their client was the victim of domestic violence, noting a black eye seen in her booking photo.

During police interviews and a grand jury hearing, several witnesses said they heard one of the suspects, believed to be Shawn McDonnell, yelling “I am God,” while firing a gun.

Lewis and Christopher McDonnell were due to return in court on Feb. 8 for a status check before an April trial for all three.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.