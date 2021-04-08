Woman files federal lawsuit against county commission, sheriff's office
Apr. 8—PRINCETON — A plaintiff is alleging in a federal lawsuit filed against the Mercer County Commission, the county's sheriff and several deputies that her rights under the U.S. Constitution and Constitution of West Virginia were violated during an incident in December 2019.
The civil action, filed on Jan. 27 in the United States District Court, Southern District of West Virginia, alleges that the plaintiff, Tammy Pennington, no age or address given, was on Dec. 10 or 12, 2019, "confronted after a hearing before (Circuit Court Mark Wills) in Mercer County Circuit Court.
Pennington said that handcuffs were "intentionally" placed on her "far too tight," breaking her skin, causing blood loss and leaving "a visible and permanent scar."
"Due to the actions/inactions of the defendant officers, Plaintiff suffered, and continues to suffer from, various physical injuries. the psychological and emotional injuries suffered by Plaintiff, include, but are not limited to, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, agoraphobia, insomnia and other related and server injuries," according to the court document.
Pennington was requesting to be "fully and fairly" compensated for her injuries including "medical expenses, pain and suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, annoyance, aggravation, psychological distress and any other compensatory damages to be proved at trial," according to the court document.
The suit was filed against the Mercer County Commission, Sheriff Tommy Bailey, Lt. L.B. Murphy and deputies listed as John Doe I and "John Doe Officers/Deputies II through V, according to the suit.
Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran, who is the county's attorney, said Tuesday that his office had not yet seen the civil suit.
Pennington was being represented by attorney Kerry A. Nessel with The Nessel Law Firm in Huntington.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com