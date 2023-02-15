Woman files intent to plead guilty in murder case

Feb. 15—A woman who told investigators "numerous times" she tried to cut off the head of the man with whom she was living with in 2020 intends to plead guilty to a federal murder charge.

Attorneys for Crystal Marie Haworth this week filed a notice of intent to plead guilty to Haworth's 2021 murder in Indian Country indictment.

Haworth, 33, was indicted in the Eastern District of Oklahoma in May 2021 for the July 2020 death of 57-year-old Leonard Brokeshoulder.

"The guilty plea will be pursuant to a plea agreement," the motion filed by Haworth's attorneys' state. "Ms. Haworth's guilty plea will resolve this case."

Details of the plea agreement will be released at court hearing later this month.

A federal judge earlier this month granted a motion to continue the trial that was scheduled to begin March 6 to allow attorneys to "focus on the proposed resolution and conserving resources."

"A guilty plea in the case will obviate the need for trial," the motion states.

Brokeshoulder was found dead at a McAlester home in July 2020 after Haworth appeared at the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office covered in blood and told jail staff that there was an injured man at a residence on the 600 block of West Polk Avenue.

Attorneys for Haworth previously filed a notice of insanity defense in the case with Haworth ordered to undergo a mental health examination.

Records show the exam was completed in September 2022 with the findings sealed by a federal judge.

An affidavit filed in the case states Brokeshoulder suffered numerous stab wounds to the torso and face along with a cut to his neck which nearly decapitated him along with numerous stab wounds to the upper part of his body.

The affidavit states during an interview with investigators, Haworth admitted to killing Brokeshoulder and stated "numerous times" she tried to cut off the man's head.

The woman said she was living with Brokeshoulder "for the past few months" and was engaged to him, with her plan to marry him and "kill him and take all of his property," the affidavit states.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly West has set Haworth's change of plea hearing for Feb. 28 at 1:30 p.m. at the federal courthouse in Muskogee.