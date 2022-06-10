Woman files wrongful termination suit against ex-employer charged with battery at Palm Beach hotel

Editor’s Note: On July 14, 2021, James Lukezic was found not guilty at trial of the charge of Battery and the no contact order issued was rescinded.

A woman who accused her boss of sexually assaulting her while they were in Palm Beach for a business meeting is suing him for wrongful termination and retaliation because the company fired her two weeks after the incident.

Amber Weeden, 25, is suing James Lukezic, 42, for damages in excess of $1 million as well as statutory damages and punitive damages. She also is seeking an injunction to prevent Lukezic and his Manhattan-based company, Old Slip Capital Management, from conducting future sexual harassment and retaliation.

Documents filed in the Supreme Court of New York by Weeden’s attorneys said she was fired by Lukezic and Old Slip Capital in retaliation for reporting the Palm Beach incident.

In turn, Lukezic filed a counter-suit for the same amount, claiming that Weeden’s allegations of sexual assault were fabricated to induce the police to arrest, imprison and prosecute him for crimes he never committed. The document also said he had suffered substantial economic losses, ”including the loss of current clients, prospective business opportunities and reputational harm.”

He is demanding a trial by jury.

Lukez alleges in his lawsuit that Weeden was a prostitute who advertised her services on Eros.com, an escort website.

On Sept. 15, Weeden called Palm Beach Police from the bar at The Colony. When officers arrived, she told them that Lukezic had attempted to sexually assault her inside the room in which they were staying.

Weeden told police that after she and Lukezic returned from dinner to The Colony, she learned that only one room had been reserved for herself and Lukezic instead of two rooms as she had expected, according to the police report.

The report said that when officers made initial contact with Lukezic inside his hotel room, he was wearing only a polo shirt, and appeared to be swaying off balance, had slurred speech and the smell of alcohol beverages emanating from his breath.

When he was informed of Weeden’s allegations against him, Lukezic stated that nothing happened and refused to say anything else. Lukezic was arrested on charges of simple battery and booked into the Palm Beach County jail. He was released later that day.

In an email to the Daily News, Lukezic said Weeden was hired as a contractor in training, not an employee. He said that the company was ‘’tipped off’’ by an industry partner at another firm that Weeden was moonlighting as an escort.

Weeden’s attorney Jonathan Davidoff called Lukezic’s allegations ridiculous.

“She was subject to sexual harassment by her boss, who also owns the company,” Davidoff said. “He dragged her to Florida, sexually harassed her. When they returned, he stopped her from having access to her clients and then terminated her employment. This is retaliation, and we’re filing a motion to dismiss his lawsuit.”

Lukezic told the Daily News that Weeden was terminated because she misrepresented her qualifications and experience, which he said are major infractions in his industry. He also claims that Weeden had two separate civil lawsuits pending in Manhattan for non-payment of rent, and a federal tax lien judgment that was outstanding.

Lukezic said that Weeden’s false claims to Palm Beach police are “unsubstantiated and an obvious desperate move by someone with serious cash problems.”

Davidoff dismissed Lukezic’s allegations, saying that he is trying to make himself the victim. “Mr. Lukezic and his warriors have gone as far as saying that a picture they found on an escort service website is my client,” Davidoff said. “This is a wholly fabricated claim that has no basis.”

Lukezic is scheduled to appear in Palm Beach County Circuit Court on Nov. 4. He has entered a plea of not guilty.

