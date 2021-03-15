Woman Filmed Coughing on Uber Driver Arrested, Facing Robbery and Battery Charges

One of the women captured on video coughing on and verbally abusing an Uber driver in San Francisco has reportedly turned herself in and is now in the custody of the SFPD. NextShark earlier reported that an Asian Uber driver filed a police report after being threatened and harassed by racist passengers on March 7. Arna Kimiai, 24, was arrested over the weekend and is facing charges of first-degree robbery, battery on a transit employee and conspiracy to commit a crime, reports ABC7.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dion Lim (@dionlimtv)

Another passenger, Malaysia King, 24, was earlier apprehended in Las Vegas on a warrant for assault with a caustic chemical, assault and battery, conspiracy, and violation of health and safety code. King is reportedly being held without bail.

: ARNA KIMIAI the woman seen coughing on Uber Driver Subhakar Khadka has finally turned herself into @SFPD! This comes after the woman in red Malaysia King was arrested in Las Vegas on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/iuSStiZa59 — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) March 15, 2021

The victim, identified as Nepalese driver Subhakar Khadka can be heard in the viral clip saying, "She started taunting me, cursing me, questioning me about being a man. The ladies were even talking about shooting me, calling their cousins to shoot me. They were making fun of my race." According to Khadka, the passenger became abusive after he asked her to put on a mask. When she refused, he pulled over to cancel their ride. In the video, Kimiai is seen trying to snatch Khadka's cell phone during the incident. City jail records reveal that Kimiai’s bond has been set at $75,000 but no court date has been scheduled as of this writing. Feature Image Screenshots via Dion Lim

