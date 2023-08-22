A woman filmed herself and other passengers inside a Spirit Airlines plane she said was stuck on an airport tarmac for 7 hours, and it looks like hell

A Spirit Airlines plane. Mario Tama via Getty Images

A woman ripped Spirit Airlines on TikTok, saying her flight was stuck on the tarmac for seven hours.

"Do not ride Spirit. They suck," Lindsey Mascera said in her TikTok post.

Her video showed dozens of miserable people, some of whom complained about the long wait.

A passenger slammed US budget carrier Spirit Airlines on TikTok, saying she waited for seven hours for her flight to take off.

Lindsey Mascera uploaded a video of the incident to TikTok on August 16, showing the inside of the plane and rows of unhappy passengers.

"So we have 200 passengers on this flight right now. Everyone's luggage is down there. How long have you been waiting?" Mascera asked her fellow passengers.

"Seven hours," a lady standing beside Mascera replied.



The other passengers seen in Mascera's video appeared frustrated and restless. Some looked at their smartphones, while others stared blankly at Mascera as she spoke.

"We got delayed, and now we're back, and there's no pilots to be found, and there's no answer," Mascera said near the end of her video.

"Do not ride Spirit. They suck," Mascera continued.

Mascera did not specify when the clip was recorded, and Insider was not able to independently confirm her flight details.

Mascera subsequently uploaded another video to TikTok on the same day, where a flight attendant was seen offering the passengers refunds if they wanted to disembark.

"I have no arguments with what all of you think and your frustrations," a flight attendant said on the plane's intercom in the video.

"If you do want to come off the aircraft, you can come off the aircraft and we will issue you a refund," the flight attendant added.

In April 2022, the US Department of Transportation said Spirit Airlines received the most number of complaints from US passengers. Complaints about the budget carrier ranged from flight cancellations to flight delays and missed connections, per the DOT.

Representatives for Mascera and Spirit Airlines did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Insider sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Insider