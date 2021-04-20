Woman Filmed Hurling Anti-Asian Comments in a Metro Vancouver Park

Bryan Ke
·2 min read

A woman went on a racist tirade against two Asian Canadian women after they refused to take a photo for her in a Metro Vancouver park last week.

Gina Chong and Tiffany Tong were walking near Lafarge Lake Park in Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada when the woman approached them the evening of April 15.

Chong allegedly declined the woman’s request for a photo, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason, according to City News 1130.



The woman reportedly became enraged and started hurling anti-Asian remarks at Chong and Tong.

“You know this COVID is all because of you...you need to go back China. It came from your country,” the woman allegedly told Chong.

"Floored" at her response, Chong took out her phone and start recording the incident. In her video, the woman can be seen doing the same.

“We asked her if she could repeat that [on camera], and obviously she didn’t want to. But she made some rude remarks. She said again, ‘it came from your country,’” Chong said.

Chong, who was born in the Tri-Cities area, described her encounter as “heartbreaking," reported Global News.

“To be honest I didn’t think it would happen in this community and I never thought it would happen to myself, but it did,” she said.

Despite the number of bystanders at the park, only one woman sitting nearby verbally defended the pair.

“Don’t be a racist. We all bleed the same," she said.

Chong knew the incident she experienced did not represent the "beautiful community" she was "born and raised" in, reported TriCity News.

“I personally have not experienced much racism growing up here but that’s not to say it doesn’t exist," she wrote in her post.

Anti-Asian hate crimes in the city have gone up by 350% from six to 27 reports between 2019 and 2020, the Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said last Friday. Vancouver authorities saw a 717% increase within a similar time frame.

“I have two young daughters. I want them to speak out for themselves and also to defend others," Chong said. "And I really do hope anyone that witnesses…something like this speaks up as well."

Featured Images via Gina Chong

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Seniors in NY Chinatown Get Alarms in Case They Are Targeted With Hate Crimes

Missouri Police Restart Search for Body of Chinese Woman Missing Since 2019

Woman Loses Job After Harassing Asian Students With Racist Messages

Asian Americans Mourn Passing of Civil Rights Icon and Congressman John Lewis

Recommended Stories

  • Olympian Sakura Kokumai's harasser arrested after attacking elderly Korean couple

    Park goers recognized the man from Kokumai's videos and surrounded him until police arrived.

  • Report: Watchdog blocked inquiry on Secret Service conduct in Trump administration

    Despite recommendations from career staff, a federal watchdog for the Secret Service last year declined to take up probes into the agency's handling of Black Lives Matter protests in D.C., and on the spread of COVID-19 among Secret Service members, according to the Project On Government Oversight. Flashback: Law enforcement agencies used tear gas and physical force to remove protestors from Lafayette Square last year, allowing the Secret Service to take then-President Trump across the street to a photo-op in front of a church.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free. The church's clergy accused Trump of using their building as a prop. Some individuals who walked with Trump to the church apologized for their participation or said they were not aware of what was happening. What we know: Department of Homeland Security inspector general Joseph Cuffari rejected a recommendation by career staff to look into Secret Service's role in the incident. Cuffari also declined to investigate Secret Service protocols on COVID-19 and how they apply to agents and officers who are in close proximity to the president. "An investigation would also likely have examined Secret Service protocols last October when Trump, presumably still contagious with COVID-19, ignored medical advice and rode around waving to supporters from a presidential SUV as Secret Service agents were sealed inside with him," POGO notes. What they're saying: “Our office does not have the resources to approve every oversight proposal,” a spokesperson for Cuffari’s office told POGO. “We have to make tough strategic decisions about how to best use our resources for greatest impact across the Department. In both of these cases, we determined that resources would have a higher impact elsewhere.”Of note: Cuffari still holds his role three months into the Biden administration. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Man slams sister over ‘horrible’ babysitting request: ‘One of the most insane things I’ve ever heard’

    Most people felt the brother was being taken advantage of.

  • A Postmates customer is going viral after sharing her heartwarming response to driver's car accident: 'Everybody OK?'

    A TikTok user shared the encounter in a video that now has more than 1.2 million views.

  • Suspect Who Allegedly Punched Korean American Woman in Tustin Faces Hate Crime Charge

    An 18-year-old woman was verbally attacked and physically assaulted by a male suspect last Sunday morning at her local skate park in Tustin, Calif. Jenna Dupuy, who is of Korean and Puerto Rican descent, was at the Tustin Legacy Skatepark to teach a morning art class. Authorities later identified the attacker as Jauhar Tajuddin Shuaib, 42, according to CBS Los Angeles.

  • Britney Spears Boldly Dances in a Sunshine Yellow Bikini & Classic Leather Pumps

    The singer showed off all sides of her standout style.

  • Older Korean-Americans in LA fearful amid anti-Asian attacks

    Yong Sin Kim, an 85-year-old Korean immigrant living in a senior apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles, says he rarely leaves home these days. Three floors up in the same building, Hyang Ran Kim, 74, waits for her daughter to pick her up. Amid a surge of anti-Asian violence, fear creeps in and alters the daily life of vulnerable Asian seniors.

  • For decades, US special-operations units copied the British, but now the tables are turning

    The changes are part of a strategic shift, meant to keep the British military relevant amid great-power competition.

  • Insurer to pay $8M to Black man paralyzed by Iowa officer

    An insurer for the City of Cedar Rapids will pay $8 million to a Black motorist who was paralyzed after a white police officer shot him during a 2016 traffic stop, the city announced Monday. The payout will settle a long-running lawsuit brought by Jerime Mitchell, 42, over a shooting that had sparked protests and exposed tensions between Black residents and authorities in Iowa’s second largest city. The resolution cancels a trial that had been scheduled to begin Tuesday, as the nation awaits a verdict in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd.

  • Ted Nugent Tests Positive for COVID After Calling Pandemic a ‘Hoax': ‘I Thought I Was Dying’

    Musician Ted Nugent said Monday he tested positive for COVID-19 and had been experiencing intense symptoms, though he’s called the pandemic a “hoax” in the past. In December 2020, the 72-year-old entertainer dismissed the global coronavirus pandemic as “scammy.” Monday, he changed his tune, mentioning the “pandemic clusterfu–.” During the Facebook Live broadcast in which he announced his diagnosis, in fact, he used that colorful word twice. Also Read: Brian Howe, Bad Company Lead Singer and Ted Nugent Vocalist, Dies at 66 “I have had flu symptoms for the last 10 days and I thought I was dying,” he told viewers. “Just a clusterfu–.” Previously, Nugent declared that the ongoing global crisis was somehow “not a real pandemic” and people who choose to wear masks — often in compliance with local ordinances — are “sheep.” Nugent is a political conservative who expressed support for former president Donald Trump’s policies and even performed at the Republican’s events. Trump, like Nugent, contracted COVID-19 at one point, requiring hospitalization last fall. Nugent has attacked school shooting survivor and gun control advocate David Hogg and praised Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. Earlier this month, Nugent expressed no fear of the virus in another Facebook Live, instead quipping, “Why weren’t we shut down for COVID one-through-18?” Of course, COVID-19 was not named sequentially, but for the year the infection was initially reported, 2019. Read original story Ted Nugent Tests Positive for COVID After Calling Pandemic a ‘Hoax': ‘I Thought I Was Dying’ At TheWrap

  • A vaccinated New Zealand airport worker tested positive for COVID-19 one day after the country opened a travel bubble with Australia

    Australia and New Zealand launched a travel bubble on Monday, allowing people to travel between the two countries without quarantining.

  • Man suffers 'medical emergency' and dies after 'physical altercation' with California police, officials say

    "I saw a gentleman writhing on the ground with two officers over him," witness Conor Acomb said.

  • Are America's schools safe for Asian Americans?

    Eight out of 10 Asian American youths reported being bullied and harassed during the pandemic. RyanJLane/E+ via Getty ImagesThe rise in anti-Asian hate crimes during the pandemic has prompted many Asian American parents to enroll their children in remote learning out of concern for their child’s safety at school. Asian American youths are enrolled in remote learning at much higher rates than other racial groups. Federal data show that 78% of Asian American eighth graders attended school virtually in February 2021, whereas just 59% of Black, 59% of Latino and 29% of white students attended school virtually. Here, three scholars address school safety for Asian American students. Are American schools dangerous for Asian American students? Aggie J. Yellow Horse, assistant professor of Asian Pacific American Studies at Arizona State University. Data show that many Asian American youths have experienced anti-Asian violence in the past year. Asian Americans have experienced a great deal of racial harassment amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A recent survey found that 1 in 8 Asian Americans reported experiencing anti-Asian hate incidents in 2020. The victims of that harassment aren’t just adults – they include students. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 3,800 hate incidents targeting Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have been reported to the Stop AAPI Hate National Reporting Center. Among the incidents early in the pandemic, 16% percent of the targets were Asian American youths ages 12-20. Anti-Asian hate crimes have been on a steep rise during the pandemic. Jeremy Hogan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The majority of the young victims, about 80%, reported being bullied or verbally harassed. In over half the incidents, the perpetrator used anti-Asian hate rhetoric. About 1 in 5 hate incidents happened at school. National trends before the pandemic suggested that Asian American students were already more likely to experience racial discrimination, such as race-related name-calling, from their peers at school than other categories of students. About 11% of Asian American students reported being called hate-related words, compared with 6.3% of white students in 2015. A separate study found that bullying and physical violence were less of an issue for Asian American students. Only about 7.3% reported being bullied at school in 2017, compared with 23% of white students. How common race-based harassment against Asian students is can vary based on different factors, such as where students live, their gender, grades or immigration status. For example, a study from California found that Asian American sixth graders in California reported being bullied and victimized at higher rates than other racial groups. What are the biggest worries for Asian American youth and parents? Charissa S. L. Cheah, professor of psychology at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County Many Asian American parents are worried that their children will be the victims of discrimination once school reopens. Asian American parents are worried about schools reopening. NPR3.38 MB (download) In one survey, nearly 1 in 2 Chinese American parents and 1 in 2 Chinese American youth reported being directly targeted with COVID-19 racial discrimination in person or online. About 4 in 5 of these parents and their children also reported witnessing racism directed at someone else of their own race either online or in person. Despite their concerns, some parents may avoid talking to their children about anti-Asian racism to avoid scaring them while they are at school. Even if parents want to have the “race talk” with their children, many struggle with how to talk to their children about the potential racism they might encounter. Some parents may not have been taught these lessons while growing up and are grappling with how to make sense of these experiences. Anti-Asian racism is also associated with greater depressive symptoms and anxiety in Chinese American parents and their children. A majority of Americans blame China for its mishandling of the coronavirus outbreak. Researchers have found that even thinking that one’s racial or ethnic group is viewed by the general public as a threat to the health of Americans is linked to poorer mental health in both Chinese American parents and youths. Asian Americans are less likely than non-Hispanic white Americans to seek mental health help. This is due in part to perceived stigma, language barriers and lack of mental health providers of the same ethnicity. These disparities are even greater for Asian American families with fewer financial resources. Elderly Asian Americans are at a higher risk of being hospitalized or dying from COVID-19. Ringo Chiu/AFP via Getty Images Some Asian American parents have also expressed concerns about the ability of schools to maintain appropriate COVID-19-related health and safety measures. They are worried about the health risks that children exposed to others at school might bring home. Asians Americans are more likely to live in a multigenerational household, in which older adults might be at a higher health risk. Even if parents choose to keep their children home because of one or several of these concerns, they are getting the message that in-person education is superior to virtual education. Being out of physical school could cause Asian Americans to miss out on these opportunities and resources even more. Also, due to the “model minority myth,” which characterizes Asian Americans as successful, the needs of this very diverse group, including a large number of immigrant and refugee Asian families in the U.S., are often overlooked. With 30% of Asian Americans reporting limited English proficiency, these families are more difficult to reach. The fears of being harassed also make some parents reluctant to access educational materials or free meals or even reach out to teachers or counselors for help. What can schools do to reduce threats to Asian American students? Kevin Gee, an associate professor in the school of education at the University of California Davis Helping students build strong and supportive relationships with each other can reduce their physical victimization and buffer the negative effects of discrimination Asian Americans face. Schools can also create supportive environments by implementing a range of evidence-based approaches, such as building teachers’ cultural knowledge and strengthening teacher-student relationships. Activities like engaging students in class discussions about bullying have been shown to reduce bullying. Class discussions around the harms of bullying in schools can prevent harassment toward Asian American students. RichVintage/E+via Getty Images Alongside initiatives to build supportive environments, schools should also consider partnering with parents. Directly engaging Asian American parents in anti-bullying initiatives can help reduce victimization. For example, schools can collaborate with parents to craft disciplinary policies on bullying. Schools can also hold workshops to teach parents how to handle and prevent bullying. In order to reduce threats and eradicate harm, I believe schools will need to consider whether they are doing enough to protect Asian American youth. One landmark case underscores this. In the aftermath of violent attacks on Asian American students at South Philadelphia High School in 2009, a Department of Justice investigation revealed that the school district was “deliberately indifferent” to harassment against Asian students that fueled the attacks. A key takeaway: Harms against Asian American students can be systemic and require broader structural solutions. When South Philadelphia High School began to do more to promote multicultural awareness and improved systems to report and investigate harassment, the school saw fewer violent incidents. To make Asian American youth feel safe and protected, schools need to track, report and respond to incidents of hate against Asian Americans, especially among Asian American ethnic subgroups. Subgroup data, often lacking on Asian Americans, can be a powerful tool in revealing potential disparities and highlighting groups that schools need to target for support. I believe schools also need to invest in longer-term systemic changes such as including a more complete history of Asian Americans in U.S. social studies curricula. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Charissa S. L. Cheah, University of Maryland, Baltimore County; Aggie Yellow Horse, Arizona State University, and Kevin A. Gee, University of California, Davis. Read more:Test prep is a rite of passage for many Asian-AmericansThe missing elements in the debate about affirmative action and Asian-American students Charissa S. L. Cheah receives funding from the National Science Foundation, and previously from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development and the Foundation for Child Development (FCD).Aggie Yellow Horse works for the Stop AAPI Hate National Reporting Center. Aggie Yellow Horse previously received funding from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development.Kevin A. Gee receives funding from the Institute of Education Sciences (IES), and previously from the Spencer Foundation and the Foundation for Child Development (FCD).

  • Nine shot at child’s 12th birthday party in Louisiana

    Police has claimed that more than one weapon was used at the birthday party in which nine sustained gunshot wounds

  • What will happen if Derek Chauvin is acquitted?

    Jurors have been sequestered to begin deliberations on the case

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • President Biden to make virtual visit to SC to promote his infrastructure plan

    President Joe Biden is coming to South Carolina on Tuesday — virtually — to promote his infrastructure plan and, more specifically, explain how the president says his American Jobs Plan will reduce bus emissions to zero by 2030.

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution

  • ‘I’m not going to be bullied’: Maxine Waters hits back at GOP criticism after she urged protesters to get ‘more confrontational’ in Minneapolis

    Congresswoman’s comments come as jury set to consider verdict in Derek Chauvin murder trial