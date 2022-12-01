Woman finds her fiancé’s body in a shipping container behind his home, Ohio cops say

A woman went to check on her fiancée and found him unresponsive in a shipping container behind his home, according to Ohio authorities.

Kenneth Michael Eva said goodbye to his fiancée as she left for work on Monday, Nov. 28 in Pierce Township, WKRC reported, citing the Pierce Township Police Department.

The fiancée received a call from Eva’s boss that he didn’t show up to work, so she went to check on him, WCPO reported.

The woman found the 43-year-old bleeding and unresponsive in a shipping container storage unit behind his home, WCPO reported. She called 911.

“There’s blood everywhere,” she told 911, Fox 19 reported. “Please hurry. I think he’s dead.”

Police and fire officials arrived at the home at about 9:45 a.m. and found Eva dead, the Pierce Township Police Department said in a news release.

“It appears a sharp edge weapon was used,” Pierce Township Police Chief Paul Broxterman told WCPO on Wednesday, Nov. 30. “There were multiple lacerations on the body and a lot of blood at the crime scene.”

A homicide investigation is underway, WKRC reported. No arrests have been made.

Eva’s brother, Bradley Wick, told Fox 19, his brother “was a teddy bear in a grizzly bear outfit… There is nothing he couldn’t do,” he said. “We shared a lot of time together, and he got me into a lot of different things like motorcycles and cars and that kind of thing.”

Pierce Township is about 20 miles southeast of Cincinnati.

