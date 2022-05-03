Woman finds man’s body on early morning dog walk near California park, police say

A woman was walking her dog when she found a man’s body near a California park, police said.

The woman discovered the body around 6:30 a.m. May 2 below Ocean View Park, near East Cliff Drive in Santa Cruz, police said.

Police said the man appeared to be middle-aged.

He was found with trauma to his upper torso, and police are investigating if foul play was involved.

The Santa Cruz County Coroner’s Office is working on the man’s identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Santa Cruz Police Investigations Unit at 831-420-5820, or an anonymous tip can be sent to 831-420-5995.

