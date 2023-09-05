Woman finds parents dead after they miss lunch, Ohio cops say. Her brother is charged

A 25-year-old Ohio man is accused of shooting and killing his parents inside their home, then driving away from the scene, police told news outlets.

Mohamed Lamin Kandeh is charged with murder in the deaths of Mohamed A. Kandeh and Bintu Kandeh, according to a criminal complaint filed in Delaware County.

Officers with the Delaware Police Department responded to a call from a family member at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 3, the department said in a news release.

“When officers arrived, they located two adult residents deceased, inside the home, from apparent gunshot wounds,” the release said.

Kandeh lived with his parents at their home in Delaware, despite several violent and troubling incidents, according to court documents obtained by WCMH.

In one instance in November 2022, Kandeh aimed a gun at his father’s head after following him around the house, the station reported. Kandeh’s parents told police he had been “acting strange,” and when they packed some belongings and tried to leave, Kandeh began threatening his dad with the weapon.

Investigators say Kandeh’s sister came to the home after her parents didn’t show up to meet her for lunch, WSYX reported.

Well aware of her brother’s past behavior, she brought a kitchen knife and box cutter to defend herself, the station reported.

Inside, she saw her mother and father dead on the kitchen floor, the outlet reported. She dialed 911.

Kandeh was gone by then, according to police. The following day at 11 a.m., officers spotted him driving in his car and took him into custody.

Kandeh was booked into the Delaware County Jail on Sept. 4, jail records show.

While searching the home, investigators found a box cutter in the nightgown of Kandeh’s mother, as well as a security bar and security latch installed on the parents’ bedroom door, WCMH reported.

Officials have not said what may have motivated the killings.

The town of Delaware is roughly 30 miles north of Columbus.

Trail camera spots escaped inmate sneaking through botanical garden, PA cops say

Dad charged with murder after 10-year-old son dies in rollover crash, TX officials say

12-year-old walking home with friends is shot dead in argument, Texas cops say

Teen girl fatally shot after 15-year-old sneaks into bedroom at night, OK officials say