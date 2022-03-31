Woman finds pistol while demolishing ceiling

Mar. 31—TRAVERSE CITY — Police say a Traverse City woman found an old, rusty pistol while demolishing a ceiling as part of a home remodeling project.

Traverse City Police Capt. Jim Bussell said the woman found a rust-covered, five-shot, .22 caliber Iver-Johnson Arms and Cycle Works pistol that dates to the early 1900s stashed in the ceiling of her home in the 1200 block of Plainview Avenue.

The woman reported her find to police Tuesday morning, and officers ran a search on its serial number to determine whether it was registered or stolen. The search found no records related to the gun.

Bussell said most of the time found guns do not come back as stolen, but added it's was rare for someone to find a gun hidden in their house, especially a historical weapon like the pistol found on Tuesday.

Joe Hulett, store manager at Hampel's Gun Company in Garfield Township, said the kind of pocket pistol found, made by Iver-Johnson in .22, .32 or .38 caliber, was common in the early 1900s. He said most of them didn't age well and don't work, are unsafe and "virtually useless", with very little value.

Hulett said, most of the time, his store buys them for parts or refuses them outright if they're in poor condition. He said a lot of times, people equate age with value, but that's not always the case.

"They were just a common — a lot of times people find them in their grandpa's toolbox or the bottom of a box somewhere," he said. "They have very little collector value to them. And, most often, they were in disrepair or really not safe to even have around."

