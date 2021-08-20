Woman fined in connection with crash that injured husband

Aug. 20—EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek woman has been fined $874 in connection with an incident where she injured her husband by driving erratically while intoxicated on Easter Sunday on U.S. 12 in Altoona.

Miranda L. House, 31, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to first-offense drunken driving.

Judge Michael Schumacher revoked House's driver's license for seven months.

A felony count of attempting to flee an officer and misdemeanor counts of causing injury by drunken driving and resisting an officer were dismissed but considered at sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint:

Altoona police officers were advised of a reckless driver April 4 on U.S. 12, or Hillcrest Parkway, in Altoona.

A caller reported that a truck struck a guardrail between Highway 93 and South Hastings Way, and that a male subject was kicked out of the vehicle in the middle of the road.

An officer located the truck and saw it cross the centerline near Hong Street. The officer activated his emergency lights and the truck did not appear to brake. The officer then activated his emergency siren, and the truck did not stop.

While the officer followed the truck for a mile, it swerved numerous times, crossing over the fog line onto the shoulder.

The officer was concerned for other vehicles on the road as they entered the two-lane portion of the highway with no divider.

The truck eventually stopped in the 7900 block of U.S. 12.

The driver of the truck was identified as House. She appeared confused and unable to follow instructions. House was unsteady on her feet. Her speech was slurred and her eyes were glassy and bloodshot. There was a strong odor of intoxicants coming from her breath.

The officer observed damage that appeared to be caused by a head hitting the windshield. There were fresh blood droplets on the inside of the windshield.

House said her husband was in the vehicle earlier but refused to say where he got out of the truck or if he was injured.

A second police officer located House's husband near Hillcrest Parkway and 10th Street West in Altoona. He had a bloody hand and refused to remove his hat so authorities could look for injuries to his head.

House's husband was not cooperative but appeared to be injured.

House refused to perform field sobriety tests and resisted attempts to be placed in a squad car.

House was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire for a blood draw.