Woman fined in Russia for bag with inscription about Putin's death, which is better than sex

In the Russian city of Krasnodar, a court fined a 21-year-old woman for 30,000 roubles for posting a photo of a bag with the inscription "Sex is cool, but putin’s death [is – ed.] better".

Source: Russian media outlet Mediazone

Details: The woman was fined for "discrediting" the actions of the Russian military in Ukraine.

Quote: "According to Aleksandra, the case file on 'discreditation' contains five screenshots from her Instagram with 180 followers, including a photo of a bag with the inscription 'No war' and similar graffiti, a photo of a sticker with the inscription 'Peace', a screenshot from a story and a photo of a cotton bag with the inscription 'Sex is cool, but putin's death better'."

