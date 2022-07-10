Woman fired on in second Las Vegas Trail shooting in five days, Fort Worth police say

A man on Sunday in west Fort Worth shot a woman whom he is dating, police said.

The victim was fired upon about 12:30 p.m. at the Sierra Hermosa Apartments in the 3200 block of Las Vegas Trail.

She was taken with injuries that are not life-threatening to a hospital, Fort Worth police said.

Michael Madison, 35, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault.

One block to the north on Tuesday, an argument among several men in a parking lot ended with one of them shot to death.

Tervuante Douglas, 24, had been in the argument in the 3100 block of Las Vegas Trail with a group of men when he walked away and was shot, authorities said.

Douglas was pronounced dead in a hospital operating room in the hours after he was shot.

A person was also shot at the Sierra Hermosa Apartments on June 17. A juvenile male suffered a gunshot wound to his hip and was taken in good condition to a hospital, police said.