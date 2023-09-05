Woman fired from Winner care facility after police say she teased dementia patient on Snapchat

Sep. 5—WINNER, S.D. — A 20 year-old woman is facing up to two years in prison and $4,000 in fines for allegedly filming a demeaning video of an elderly dementia patient while employed at a long-term care facility in Winner.

An arrest warrant was filed on Aug. 28 for Vesta Carlson, 20, who has since been fired from the facility.

In March, an employee from the facility called law enforcement to make a report. According to a court affidavit filed in Tripp County, the employee stated that Carlson, whose residential location is unknown, had taken videos of a resident from the dementia ward and sent them to another worker just days before on or around Feb. 28, court documents indicate.

The alleged crimes were view-able on Snapchat, a social media application that allows people to create videos that can be watched by fellow users, but disappear after viewing.

In the videos, the person doing the recording seems to be teasing the patient being filmed, by "encouraging them to act out ... leaving them fearful and in a situation they did not seem to have full understanding of," court documents state, a conclusion reached using a video shot by another employee of a screen playing Carlson's video.

During questioning by law enforcement over the phone, Carlson told law enforcement she was "assaulted" by the patient in the video "multiple times." She took the video for her own protection after she was "hit in the face and beaten with her walker," court documents say. She told officers she documented the incidents in the care facility's complaint system.

Carlson has been charged with abuse or neglects a disabled adult or elder, a Class 6 felony punishable upon conviction by up to two years in prison an a $4,000 fine; and emotional or psychological abuse of an elder with a disability — a class 1 misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of one year in jail and $2,000 in fines.