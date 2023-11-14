Woman fires arrow into door after BPD asks her to exit bedroom

Nov. 13—Bakersfield police arrested a woman Saturday morning on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, battery, willful cruelty to a child, resisting arrest and assault on a police officer.

A news release Monday from the Bakersfield Police Department said officers responded at 10:26 a.m. Saturday to a home in the 2700 block of Bernard Street regarding an assault.

A woman at the residence told them 39-year-old Sandy Ramirez had attempted to strangle her, the release said. It added that Ramirez "aggressively approached" a 16-year-old who used pepper spray to defend herself.

Ramirez had barricaded herself in the bedroom and refused to leave, the release noted. It said she then shot an arrow into the door and stated she had a gun.

After about 20 minutes, officers took Ramirez into custody using a taser

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.