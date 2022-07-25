Woman fires gun at Dallas Love Field Airport, taken to hospital after being shot by police, chief says

Dallas police arrested a 37-year-old woman at Dallas Love Field Airport after she fired several shots into the air from a handgun, an official said Monday.

The incident happened at around 11 a.m. CDT in the airport's ticket counter area, Dallas Police Chief Edgardo Garcia said.

Garcia said it appeared the shooter was aiming at the ceiling. An officer shot the woman in her "lower extremities" to stop her, he added.

The woman was taken into custody and transported to a hospital, Garcia said. He did not identify the woman.

"No other individuals were injured in this event, other than the suspect," Garcia said.

Before firing the shots, the woman entered the airport, walked into a restroom and emerged wearing different clothing, Garcia said.

The Dallas Police Department tweeted the terminal was "secure" shortly before 1 p.m., EDT.

Southwest Airlines flights coming into Dallas Love Field were held under a ground stop and departing flights were on hold as airline officials waited for updates from authorities, according to a Southwest spokesperson.

FAA spokesperson Elizabeth Isham Cory said the ground stop will be lifted by 1:30 p.m. CDT.

Terminals at Dallas Love Field are being "emptied out" and "the process of rescreening has also begun," the TSA told USA TODAY.

