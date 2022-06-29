Woman fires gun into ex’s home and hits sofa where 2-year-old was sleeping, TN cops say

A woman fired a gun into her ex-boyfriend’s home and hit a sofa where a 2-year-old was sleeping, Tennessee court document’s show.

A bullet went through the living room wall of the Memphis home on May 11 while the woman’s ex-boyfriend, his mother and four children were inside, according to an arrest affidavit.

Officers arrested Krystal Dansberry, 23, on June 28 and charged her with six counts of aggravated assault, according to court records.

No attorney for Dansberry was listed.

Dansberry’s ex-boyfriend’s mother told police that she was home on May 11 when she heard a gunshot and looked outside to see Dansberry driving away in her blue Toyota Avalon, the affidavit says. Her son told her that Dansberry was threatening him because he was in a new relationship.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Dansberry is scheduled to be arraigned on June 30.

