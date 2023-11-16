Woman fires gun inside airport near a security checkpoint, Oregon officials say

A woman exited a restroom and fired a handgun into the air inside Portland International Airport, Oregon officials reported.

The incident took place near a pre-security checkpoint at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14, airport officials said in an email to McClatchy News.

“Passengers, employees, and construction personnel were in the area and took cover, but there were no injuries sustained from the gun fire,” officials said.

Hundreds of people dashed for cover and some passengers re-boarded their planes, KOIN reported.

Police arrested Laura Patterson, 47, from Kennewick, Washington, following the incident, airport officials said.

She faces charges of attempted murder, possession of a firearm in a public building, interfering with public transportation, unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief, reckless endangering and disorderly conduct, KATU reported.

A bystander said Patterson told him the gun fired when it fell out of her bag to the floor, The Oregonian reported.

Police ask anyone with information to call detective Cassie Hartless at 503-926-1506.

