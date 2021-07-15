Woman fires gun randomly in direction of shots that hit her home, Fort Worth police say

A woman fired a gun randomly in the direction of gunshots that hit her home Thursday afternoon, Fort Worth police said. Nobody was injured.

The incident happened after a child, whose age has not been released, shot a gun into the air, police said.

The bullets entered the woman’s home, prompting her to go outside, where she “randomly fired back in the direction she thought the bullets came from,” a police spokesman said.

Police have not announced any charges resulting from the incident, which was reported shortly after noon on Harvey Avenue.