Woman fires shots at MPD officer in Whitehaven

A woman was arrested after firing shots at a police officer.

At approximately 12:23 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shots fired at an officer call near the Raines Station.

An MPD officer was on duty and saw a suspicious vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot on South Third Street, and Raines Road, police said.

The officer pulled into the lot, and as he was parking, the vehicle pulled off.

RELATED: 3 suspects in custody after shots fired at MPD officer in Whitehaven

After a pursuit, the suspicious vehicle pulled into the Raines Station precinct lot.

The front passenger, Maleka Isom, hung out the window and started firing shots at the officer, according to an affidavit.

The officer was not struck, and an additional officer came outside to stop the vehicle and arrest three people in the car.

Isom did admit to MPD, that they shot at the officer but didn’t know it was a police car, due to no blue lights or sirens, court documents showed.

Maleka Isom was charged with aggravated assault on a first responder.

Maleka Isom has a court date on Nov. 21.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: