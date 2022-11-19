Woman fires shots at MPD officer in Whitehaven

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
A woman was arrested after firing shots at a police officer.

At approximately 12:23 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shots fired at an officer call near the Raines Station.

An MPD officer was on duty and saw a suspicious vehicle in the Walgreens parking lot on South Third Street, and Raines Road, police said.

The officer pulled into the lot, and as he was parking, the vehicle pulled off.

After a pursuit, the suspicious vehicle pulled into the Raines Station precinct lot.

The front passenger, Maleka Isom, hung out the window and started firing shots at the officer, according to an affidavit.

The officer was not struck, and an additional officer came outside to stop the vehicle and arrest three people in the car.

Isom did admit to MPD, that they shot at the officer but didn’t know it was a police car, due to no blue lights or sirens, court documents showed.

Maleka Isom was charged with aggravated assault on a first responder.

Maleka Isom has a court date on Nov. 21.

