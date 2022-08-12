Woman fires warning shot after boyfriend assaults her, then kills him, Texas cops say

A man was shot and killed after allegedly physically assaulting his girlfriend at her home, Texas authorities say.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the fatal shooting happened on Thursday, Aug. 11, at the woman’s apartment complex on the north side of Houston.

Deputies found 26-year-old Odarrius Broden dead at the scene with a single gunshot wound, according to the sheriff.

His 21-year-old girlfriend claimed Broden came to her apartment and physically assaulted her, Gonzalez said. When she locked Broden out of her apartment, he forced the door open by shattering the frame, the sheriff said.

As the couple stood in the doorway, she fired a warning shot at Broden. The arguing continued, and the girlfriend fired a second shot that killed the boyfriend, Gonzalez said.

The sheriff said the girlfriend has cooperated with authorities. She has not been arrested as of Friday, Aug. 12, and the case will be sent to the grand jury, according to Gonzalez.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 712-274-9100.

