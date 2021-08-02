Woman who can fit an entire McDonald's large fry in her mouth breaks Guinness World record

A Connecticut woman who used to be bullied for her big mouth is now a proud Guinness World Record holder.

Samantha Ramsdell broke the record for having the largest mouth gape of a female after going viral on TikTok, Guinness reported.

Ramsdell's mouth, capable of holding an entire large order of fries from McDonald's, measures 6.52 cm or about 2.5 inches wide.

"I never thought it would be possible to be this famous off my mouth, but it’s incredible," she told Guinness.

The 31-year-old has amassed 1.7 million followers on TikTok after posting videos of stuffing three doughnuts in her mouth at one time and other feats requested by users.

According to Ramsdell, “the children of TikTok” convinced her to seek the world record.

She claimed the Guinness title after visiting a dentist with an official adjudicator present.

"You know getting a Guinness World Records title, it’s finally being almost able to show some of the bullies or people who doubted me or tormented me that hey – I have a big mouth, but at least I have the biggest one in the world!” Ramsdell said.

Ramsdell advised others with large body parts or different talents to not be afraid of their "biggest asset" and recognize it as a "superpower."

"It is thing that makes you special and different from everyone else walking around," she said.

'Try and beat me': British engineer stacks just 5 M&Ms, claims Guinness World Record

Meet Rani: At just 20 inches tall, she could be the world's smallest cow

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Woman with the largest mouth breaks Guinness World Record