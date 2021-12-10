Woman who fled sentencing in Gulf Breeze DUI vehicular homicide case arrested in Illinois

A Louisiana woman was taken into custody in Wheeling, Illinois, for allegedly absconding from sentencing on DUI vehicular manslaughter charges.

Roxanne Hornsby fled the state and failed to appear in court Sept. 30 for her sentencing, according to a press release from the Gulf Breeze Police Department.

Hornsby's bond was initially set for more than $1 million after the crash two years ago. The crash killed 73-year-old Marita Rhodes, who was a longtime Gulf Breeze city clerk before her retirement in 2013.

Witnesses told police that Hornsby was aggressively speeding and swerving before crashing her BMW sedan into a GMC SUV at the intersection of U.S. 98 and St. Francis Drive in Gulf Breeze in November 2019.

The impact caused Rhodes' GMC to flip and land on its side. Rhodes later succumbed to her injuries after she was transported to a hospital.

Hornsby and her then-8-year-old daughter, who was a passenger in the BMW, were transported to a hospital for medical evaluations after the crash.

Hornsby was charged the following day on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and carrying a concealed weapon.

Hornsby pleaded no contest to vehicular homicide and DUI with a minor in the vehicle and prosecutors dropped a third charge of DUI manslaughter, according to documents entered July 27 into court records.

