Woman fled while high, charges say

Mar. 22—ST. JAMES — A St. James woman allegedly drove while high without a license and led a deputy on a 2-mile pursuit.

Luz Elena Balbuena Perez, 38, was charged with felony fleeing police, gross misdemeanor drug possession, misdemeanor DWI and misdemeanor driving without a license Monday in Watonwan County District Court.

A Watonwan County sheriff's deputy tried to stop Perez for speeding Friday but she kept going for more than 2 miles before she pulled over, the charges say.

She allegedly failed field sobriety tests and had a pipe with methamphetamine residue that was still warm. She reportedly admitted to she used methamphetamine and marijuana.