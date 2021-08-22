Woman fleeing Afghanistan gives birth to baby girl on US flight out of Kabul

WASHINGTON — A woman fleeing Afghanistan gave birth while on a U.S. military evacuation flight out of the country. She and her daughter are in good condition at a military medical facility.

"During a flight from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East, the mother went into labor and began having complications," the Air Mobility Command, a division of the U.S. Air Force, wrote in a tweet about the flight.

"The aircraft commander decided to descend in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilize and save the mother’s life," the tweet continues.

The Defense Department posted images of the woman being escorted by medical personnel off of the aircraft at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

After the plane landed at the air base, members of Air Force's 86th Medical Group arrived and escorted the woman and her newborn daughter to a nearby medical facility. The Air Force says they are both now in good condition.

The image of the woman and her family being escorted off the Boeing C-17 transport aircraft is one of the latest stunning images emerging from the U.S. and allied evacuation of thousands of people from Kabul as the Taliban takes control of the country.

Since late July, the military has evacuated around 30,000 people, including thousands of American citizens, from the country. Most Afghans who have evacuated with U.S. forces are being processed through military bases in Qatar though some, like the mother and her newborn daughter, were ferried through Germany.

