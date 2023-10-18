Woman fleeing police repeatedly rams patrol car

Oct. 18—A Waynesville woman is in jail for assault on an officer with a deadly weapon after ramming a police patrol car multiple times and hitting an officer with a bat, according to police reports.

Kendall Unterreiner, 31, was arrested on Saturday and charged with fleeing and eluding arrest and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official.

Waynesville Police received multiple reports about reckless driving from a white car, which officers soon discovered was being operated by Unterreiner.

"Eventually we found it over near Walmart," Waynesville Assistant Police Chief Brandon Gilmore said.

The officer then attempted to pull Unterreiner over for a traffic violation. Once they pulled into the Walmart parking lot, Unterreiner backed into a parking spot. There, the woman refused to speak to the officer before pulling off and hitting the patrol car in the process.

The responding officer began to follow Unterreiner, but not at a high rate of speed given their surroundings.

"He wasn't going to get into a chase with her in the Walmart parking lot with everyone around," Gilmore said.

Unterreiner stopped again before pulling off and hitting the patrol car once again.

"She rammed our patrol car multiple times during attempts to get her stopped," Gilmore said.

Finally, she stopped in the Verizon parking lot. The officer was worried that Unterreiner would attempt to jump the curb and get back on the street.

He broke the glass in the window and began to try to put the car in park. As this was going on, Unterreiner grabbed a small aluminum bat and began to strike the officer.

Eventually, Unterreiner was subdued, removed from the vehicle and handcuffed. Eventually, EMS arrived and transported her from the scene before she was released into the Haywood County Detention Center's custody.

Unterreiner is no stranger to police chases or law enforcement in Haywood County.

In June of 2020, Unterreiner pled guilty to felony flee/elude with motor vehicle and felony larceny after stealing a Lake Junaluska security vehicle.

That chase reached over 100 miles per hour and eventually ended with Unterreiner being spun out to stop the pursuit.

On the current charges, Unterreiner is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Haywood County jail.