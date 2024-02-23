Woman flees attempted sexual assault near Cat’s Cradle. Police asking for witnesses.

A woman was able to get away late Thursday night before being sexually assaulted, Carrboro police said.

Now they want to talk with anyone who may have seen the attack or have information about the suspect.

The woman was walking alone between the parking deck at 300 East Main Street and Cat’s Cradle around 11:28 p.m. when a stranger approached her, police said in a news release. The man tried to sexually assault her, but she ran and got away, police said.

They are recommending, based on the suspect’s actions, that people remain aware of their surroundings while walking in the area and walk in groups if possible, the release said. Anyone who feels unsafe should also call 911 immediately, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional details could be released as they become available. Police said anyone who was in the area between 10:45 and 11:30 p.m. Thursday and may have seen anything can call police Investigator J. Armstrong at 919-918-7417 or send an email to jarmstrong@carrboronc.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be left on the Crime Stoppers hotline at 919-942-7515.