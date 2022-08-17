Woman flees from Bellevue police, strikes and rolls second vehicle

An encounter Bellevue police had while responding to an unresponsive woman in a car ended with a felony hit-and-run on Wednesday, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

At about 9:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in a car in the Fred Meyer parking lot.

When the woman awoke, she suddenly started the car with a screwdriver and fled the parking lot at high speeds.

Bellevue police said they did not pursue the car.

As the woman sped through a red light at Northeast 22nd Street and 148th Avenue Northeast, she struck a truck, causing it to roll over several times.

The woman fled the scene on foot but was eventually taken into custody.

The driver of the truck was taken to Overlake Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 24-year-old woman is expected to be booked into jail on charges of felony hit-and-run and DUI.