Woman flees hospital through bathroom ceiling after court hearing, Oregon cops say

A 24-year-old woman fled a hospital through a bathroom ceiling after a court hearing in Oregon, deputies said.

The woman went to the courthouse on an aggravated identity theft charge Monday, Dec. 18, in Portland, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Before she was booked into jail, she was taken to the Oregon Health and Science University for a medical evaluation, deputies said.

She was using a single-person bathroom when she removed a tile from the ceiling and climbed into it, deputies said. She is accused of crawling through the ceiling until reaching another room.

The woman removed her restraints and changed her appearance before escaping, authorities said.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes with a scar on her left wrist.