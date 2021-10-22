Woman flees, pleads for help; suspect eventually caught

Oct. 22—A woman knocked on a door, pleading for help, only to be dragged away by her assailant Wednesday.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Olmsted County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call in the 1300 block of Marion Road Southeast concerning an assault and kidnapping, said Capt. James Schueller of the sheriff's office.

According to witnesses at the address, Schueller said, a female knocked on their door saying she needed help. However, as she was talking to the witnesses, a car pulled up onto their lawn and a man got out with a knife. He grabbed the woman, dragging and punching her, and forcing her into the car.

The man also told the witnesses that if they took down his license plate number or called the police he'd "come back for them," Schueller said.

The witnesses, however, did call 911 and gave a description of the woman and the vehicle. Using surveillance videos from the area, Schueller said, law enforcement was able to identify the victim, a 37-year-old woman who is known to deputies.

On Thursday afternoon, deputies found her at her workplace. After interviewing her, deputies were able to identify the suspect as the victim's on-again, off-again boyfriend, Schueller said. They then surveilled his residence until they saw a man matching his description get into a car — a car matching the description from the witnesses — and drive away.

Officers stopped the car and arrested the man about 3 p.m. Thursday. Also in the car was a female passenger with whom the suspect had a domestic abuse no contact order. Officers also found drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale, multiple baggies and 2.5 grams of methamphetamines, which deputies suspected belonged to the man.

Richard Eaton, 31, of Rochester, is facing charges of second-degree assault, false imprisonment and first-degree tampering with witness, fifth-degree drug possession, and violation of a no-contact order.

Schueller said that while the woman does not live near the house on Marion Road, the location is not far from the residence listed for Eaton.