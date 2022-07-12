Woman flees from police during Buc-ee's grand opening event

Jul. 11—While throngs of people were converging on Buc-ee's for the grand opening of the mega traveler's convenience store, a New York woman decided to leave the parking lot ... with police in pursuit.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. June 27 — about the same officials and dignitaries were gathering for the obligatory remarks and ribbon cutting — when police conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot.

Vicki Lee Jones, 63, County Rd., Greene, NY, is charged with reckless endangerment, evading arrest, failure to exercise due care and driving on a suspended or revoked license, according to Crossville Police Department's Lt. Anthony Akins' arrest report.

Jones was remains in jail in lieu of $71,000 bond and will appear in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.

When police stopped her 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage in the parking lot, Jones reportedly engaged in a discussion with the officer, but when asked to step out of her vehicle, the motorist reported took off at a high rate of speed.

Crossville Police engaged in an attempt to stop the fleeing motorist. The Mitsubishi was driven across Genesis Rd. to a deadend street, jumped a ditch and made its way to the east lane of I-40.

Disabling strips were used to flatten tires on the vehicle which exited I-40 at Peavine Rd. The driver then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended quickly by CPD's Lt. Larry Qualls.

While no one was injured in the incident, the arrest reports states

åthe Mitsubishi suffered "damage all over."

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com