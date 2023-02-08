Woman flees to Thailand after killing Michigan State student in hit-and-run, feds say

A hit-and-run driver accused of killing a Michigan State student fled to Thailand days after the crash, according to police.

Tubtim “Sue” Howson, 57, is accused of fatally striking 22-year-old Benjamin Kable on New Year’s Day and then fleeing the scene.

The feds say Howson flew from Detroit to Dallas on Jan. 3, then from Dallas to Helsinki, Finland, to Bangkok, where she arrived on Jan. 5, the Lansing State Journal reported Wednesday.

Howson is a U.S. citizen but originally from Thailand. The U.S. has an extradition treaty with the southeast Asian nation.

“I call on the Thai government to extradite [Howson] so we can hold her accountable for her actions involving this young man’s tragic death,” said Oakland County, Mich., Sheriff Michael Bouchard.

Kable was either walking or standing in a crosswalk in Oakland Township just before 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day when he was struck and killed by a vehicle. He was home from Michigan State University on winter break at the time.

Police said debris from the crash matched a BMW registered to Howson, according to Detroit Fox affiliate WJBK.

“When encouraged to turn herself in to police, Howson allegedly stated, ‘No cops, no cops,’” FBI agent Matthew Schuff said in a court filing.

With News Wire Services