Woman flees from traffic stop on sleepy Abingtons road, police say; She maintains she is innocent

Oct. 18—A Clarks Summit woman arrested Wednesday on criminal charges she fled from a traffic stop not far from her home maintained during an interview after her arraignment she is innocent.

Melissa Graziano, 37, of 509 Carnation Drive, faces counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person, driving with a suspended license and other offenses, according to a criminal complaint filed by Police Chief Christopher Yarns.

Yarns said the traffic stop and Graziano's subsequent flight were captured by cameras attached to his uniform and his police vehicle's dashboard.

Reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Graziano steadfastly denied she tried to flee. She disputed several details contained in an arrest affidavit, such as the allegation she fled 100 yards along Grandview Avenue, where Yarns stopped her.

According to Graziano, all she did was move her vehicle to the side of the road.

"I've never been in trouble a day in my life," she said.

According to police, Yarns spotted Graziano near Grandview Avenue and Knapp road while enforcing stop sign laws.

He knew that Graziano had a suspended license — he and his officers issued her three citations for driving with a suspended license this year, court records show — and activated his emergency lights.

During an interview, Graziano acknowledged she should not have been driving. However, she still has to work and take care of her family. At the time, she had been driving her 12-year-old daughter to school, she said.

Yarns learned she has 16 traffic-related warrants for her arrest, according to the affidavit. He would not let Graziano drive away and called for a tow truck to remove her 2020 GMC Terrain.

"I'm not letting you tow my vehicle," she said, according to the affidavit.

A tow truck from Abington Body Shop arrived, parked in front and prepared to remove her vehicle.

"I again advised her that the vehicle was being towed," Yarns wrote in the report. "Graziano stated 'watch me' and placed the vehicle in drive and began to flee."

Yarns said he needed to jump back to avoid being hit as Graziano made a hard turn to get around the tow truck, which she denied doing.

Her flight stretched 100 yards down Grandview Avenue, police said. She tried to make a U-turn at Lilac Lane, nearly striking police cars, and found herself blocked.

She is free on $10,000 unsecured bail set by Magisterial District Judge Alyce Hailstone Farrell. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Nov. 1.

"I am fighting this 100%," she said.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.