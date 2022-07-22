Woman flees --twice

Jul. 21—A Cumberland County woman who picked up new charges with two felony meth cases already on the Criminal Court docket, asked for a bond.

Judge Gary McKenzie obliged the request earlier this month, setting her bond at $2 million.

Melissa Ann Baker's cases of two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia were then continued to Aug. 19.

One meth case stems from an indictment charging Baker with possessing meth in violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act (Centennial Park) during a March 3, 2020, arrest by Crossville Police Det. Koby Wilson.

The other meth case and paraphernalia case stem from a Jan. 5, 2021, arrest by Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Moore. Both cases were indicted by the grand jury in November 2021.

On July 1, Baker is alleged to have fled from a CCSO deputy trying to take her into custody at a residence on Leland Pryor Rd. Deputies later learned that Baker had an escape hole in the floor of the residence and hid under the house when deputies attempted to arrest her.

On July 3, Baker was arrested on new charges of evading arrest, on a capias for failure to appear in Criminal Court and on an attachment for failure to appear in General Sessions Court.

When deputies attempted to arrest Baker, she fled from the Super 8 Motel on E. First St. on foot and ran into the Hampton Inn on Hospitality Dr. She continued to flee on foot as she ran through the motel and out the door. She was apprehended in the motel parking lot.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com