Woman flips SUV with 10 kids inside, injuring all of them, Louisiana police say

A Louisiana woman is facing charges after being accused of losing control of her car, causing it to flip over while she and her 10 children were inside, local media reported.

Officials with the Central Fire Department in Baton Rouge said they received a call about an overturned vehicle at around 10:16 p.m. on April 10. Upon arrival, they saw that the vehicle in question was an SUV, and it seemed like several children were ejected from the car, officials said in a Facebook post.

“Crews quickly discovered more patients than rescuers,” fire officials wrote, adding that they requested the help of two more fire engines, East Baton Rouge Parish Emergency Medical Services, and Acadian Air Med.

In total, 10 children and one adult were injured in the crash, fire officials said.

Police told WBRZ that the 34-year-old woman driving the car was doing so with a suspended license and no insurance. Officials also believe none of the children were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, the outlet reported.

The woman faces charges of cruelty to a juvenile, driving with children not restrained, driving with a suspended license, no insurance and careless operation, BRProud reported.

The children, ranging from 4 to 16 years old, are expected to be okay, police told WBRZ.

School bus driver charged after teen is run over and killed, Michigan officials say

Medical examiner identifies woman ejected from car in fatal Tarrant County rollover crash

Goose flies into motorcyclist’s head, causing deadly crash in Pennsylvania, cops say