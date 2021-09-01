Woman flown to hospital after man stabs her in the chest with sword, Kentucky cops say

Police say a man stabbed a 45-year-old woman in the chest with a sword Monday night in northern Kentucky.

Erlanger police received a 911 call around 7 p.m. saying a woman had been stabbed at a residence. When officers arrived, they found the victim with a life-threatening wound and she was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police found the suspect, 24-year-old Nathan Heyob, “a short distance away from the residence.”

Heyob didn’t have the sword with him, but investigators eventually found it and took it into evidence, according to Erlanger police.

Investigators questioned Heyob about the incident and he was arrested on a charge of first degree assault.

Police did not say if there is a relationship between Heyob and the victim, or what may have led to the attack.

The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier in August, a 16-year-old Vermilion, Ohio, boy allegedly attacked his dad with a katana, also injuring his mother in the process, McClatchy News reported.

Daughter stabs mother to death after breaking into her apartment, Texas police say

Woman marries man convicted of murdering her brother in Ohio. ‘God put us together’

Mom, 11-year-old daughter found dead at home in apparent homicide, Missouri cops say

26-year-old slain defending wife, who was stabbed 19 times by intruder, Oregon cops say