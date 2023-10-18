Woman flown to Lexington hospital after she was shot while driving on a Ky. interstate

A woman had to be flown to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital after she was shot while driving on the interstate in Rockcastle County Tuesday, according to Rockcastle County Sheriff Shannon Franklin.

The incident happened at 10:27 p.m. near mile-marker 52, just south of Mount Vernon. Franklin said the woman was shot in the upper legs and called 911 after it happened.

The woman was originally sent to Rockcastle Regional Hospital before being flown to Lexington for treatment, according to Franklin. The severity of her injuries was unknown Wednesday afternoon.

Law enforcement attempted to locate the suspect’s vehicle but investigators were unsuccessful, according to Franklin. An investigation into the shooting was ongoing Wednesday.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office at 606-256-2033.