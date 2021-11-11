Woman on foot killed by car on Herndon and Milburn in northwest Fresno, police say

A woman on foot was killed Thursday morning in northwest Fresno when she was struck by a car just before 6 a.m.

The fatal collision took place on westbound Herndon Avenue west of Milburn Avenue at 5:45 a.m.

Sgt. Diana Trueba Vega said the driver told investigators that their vehicle stuck something and after stopping, found the victim, who was deceased.

Police were contacted, and westbound Herndon was shut down as part of an hours-long investigation.

Police do not believe the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, but that will be part of the investigation.

The identity of the pedestrian victim will be released by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

