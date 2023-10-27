Woman walking dog forced into car at gunpoint, sexually assaulted in Normandy Park

A woman was forced into a car at gunpoint and then sexually assaulted in Normandy Park on Monday.

At about 6:15 p.m., a 28-year-old woman was walking her dog near the Gregory Heights neighborhood when she was forced into a car, driven a short distance away, and then attacked before being released, according to Normandy Park Police.

Investigators said the abduction happened near 16th Ave. SW and SW 170th St. The victim was held captive for about 50 minutes. She and her dog were released about three blocks away near 19th Ave. SW and SW 170th St. after she started screaming.

The suspect is described as a Black man, 30 to 35 years old, and about 5 feet, 5 inches tall. He was driving a blue or dark-colored sedan with silver or aluminum wheels.

Officers have been combing the area for possible evidence and camera footage. Residents in the area say they should have been warned about the crime, with many learning about it days after the fact from word of mouth or online chatter.

“Someone telling me as I’m going for a walk is not necessarily the ideal time to hear this. No, I would have preferred to hear it some other way,” said a woman KIRO 7 caught while she was out with her dog alone where the victim escaped.

David Campbell said he learned about the attack from his wife, who talked with someone else on the block.

“Just looking now there’s not too many people wandering around so it may be the word’s just gotten out and people are staying home,” he said. “We haven’t heard anything from the police yet,” Campbell added.

KIRO 7 asked Normandy Park’s Police Chief, Dan Yourkoski, why the department didn’t share information about the attack publicly. He first said they wanted to get all of their information correct before sharing it. When KIRO 7 pressed and asked, “Is there any concern for the public though? Like I said, this person got away Monday and it’s now Thursday. They could still be in the area and only the people on the block may have known this happened.” Chief Yourkoski answered, “This is very rare for this area and we haven’t heard of anything else similar to this happening, and what we didn’t want to cause undue alarm.”

Yourkoski also said the department is throwing all their resources into this investigation. He gave some tips for people who have to walk their dogs alone. He said to keep alert, always take your phone, keep earbuds at a lower volume or don’t wear them, try not to take the same exact route every time, and don’t get close to a car that asks for help.

“It’s very rare these days where people do not have phones where they can look up directions. Most people don’t need help to find — unless it’s a particular house,” said Yourkoski.

The chief said this victim walked the same route every day and right now they are still investigating if the suspect knew that and waited for her or if this was a random attack. The family of the victim posted to the Nextdoor app that they’re offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

Police also ask residents to check their doorbell cameras for any footage of a dark sedan driving in the area on Monday around 6 p.m.

If you witnessed anything or have information that could help in the investigation, you’re asked to call 206- 248-7600 or email Chief Yourkosi at dyourkoski@normandyparkwa.gov.