Woman forced out of Queens subway station by stranger breaks free after he exposes himself in sex assault attempt

A woman forced out of a Queens subway station by a stranger was able to break free after he exposed himself in an attempt to sexually assault her in a nearby building, police said Tuesday.

The 22-year-old victim was waiting for someone on the mezzanine level of the Main St. station in Flushing when the attacker grabbed her by the arm about 9:45 a.m. Thursday, cops said. He forced her upstairs and out of the station.

At one point the assailant asked the woman if she had money and when she said she didn’t he forced her into an apartment building on Kissena Blvd. two blocks from the station.

Once inside the lobby, he exposed himself while restraining the victim. She broke free, ran off and called police. She declined medical attention.

Cops released surveillance footage of the suspect Tuesday and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

He is described as Black, about 30, 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds. He was wearing a blue baseball hat, white face mask, dark colored T-shirt with an ‘Aeropostale New York’ logo, dark-colored pants and black shoes. He was carrying a white bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.