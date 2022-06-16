Woman forcibly kissed by stranger on Manhattan subway train, cops hunting suspect

A woman was forcibly kissed on a Manhattan subway train by a stranger who told her, “I’ve been wanting to do that — I wish I could do more.” police said Thursday.

The assailant got away but not before the quick-thinking victim managed to snap a picture of him with her cellphone.

Wearing a Disney cartoon backpack, the man was standing near the train doors next to the victim, who was sitting on an uptown No. 1 train inside the 34th St./Penn Station stop about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday. He leaned over, kissed her on the lips and delivered his creepy message before fleeing between train cars, cops said.

The victim took a picture of the suspect from behind. The NYPD released the photo Thursday and asked the public’s help identifying the suspect and tracking him down.

He is described as about 35, 5-foot-11 and 190 pounds with a medium build. He has brown eyes, a dark complexion, and short brown hair and is missing a top right tooth. He was wearing a beige hoodie, sunglasses, camouflage pants, the Disney backpack, an orange du-rag and orange sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.