Woman forged signatures to cash in on sale of properties she didn’t own, police say

A woman was arrested after allegedly forging false quit claim deeds to sell properties across Memphis that she didn’t own.

On Sept. 9, a quit claim deed was filed with the Shelby County Register’s Office showing a property in the 4300 block of Millbranch transferred from one man to another.

On the same day, a property was then transferred from the second man to another person.

The documents were notarized by Shaneika Seymore, according to an affidavit.

The first property owner, who lives in California, was contacted by police.

He said he owned the property on Millbranch, had not been to Memphis, and used Reedy Group LLC to manage his property.

He denied selling the property and said the signature on the quit claim deed wasn’t his, records show.

He paid $147,500 for the property in March 2021.

The third person involved in the property transfer said he was introduced to the second owner through someone under the premise he had homes for sale. He said he paid $50,000 for the home, records show.

That person identified Seymore in a photo lineup.

The same day, a quit claim deed was filed showing a property in the 5000 block of Cresser transferred from Genesis Property Management to a man.

The property was then transferred from the man to another person.

Those documents were notarized by Semore, police said.

The two owner of Genesis said they never sold the property, which was valued at $86,400.

The third person involved in the property transfer said she was introduced to the man under the premise that he had homes for sale, and she paid $25,000 for the home.

She identified the man and Seymore in separate photo lineups, records show.

She said she had used them to find other properties and believed she was helping them find other investigators.

Video showed the man cashing a $25,000 check made out to him by the victim.

On Aug. 19, another quit claim deed was filed showing a property in the 5100 block of Cottonwood was transferred from another person to the same man. It was then transferred from the man to a woman, then to another person.

The documents were notarized by Seymore, police said.

The homeowner filed a report with police, denying she sold the property. The property was valued at $93,500.

The fourth person involved in the transfer said she met the man under the premise he had homes for sale.

She paid $32,000 for the home, half in cash and half in a blank check, records show.

Video showed Seymore cashing the $16,000 check.

On June 15, a quit claim deed was filed showing a property in the 2700 block of James transferred from a woman to the same man. The property was then transferred to another person.

The first document was notarized by Semore, records show.

The woman contacted police and denied selling the property, which was valued at $84,000.

The buyer had paid $50,000 for the fraudulent sale. $13,000 was in cash, with the remaining money paid in a check to Seymore, records show.

Video showed Seymore cashing the check.

On Aug. 4, another quit claim deed transferred a property in the 4500 block of Wooddale to the same man, who then transferred it to someone else. That person transferred it to another person four days later, records show.

All the documents were notarized by Seymore.

The owner said she did not sell the property, which was valued at $96,700.

The buyer had paid $50,000 split between two checks, police said.

Seymore forged multiple signatures to benefit from the fake transactions of the properties.

She’s charged with five counts of Theft of Property $60,000-$250,000; five counts of Forgery $60,000-$250,000; five counts of Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000; five counts of Unlawful Draw Prop Tran Doc; and five counts of Tampering with/Fabricating Evidence.

All charges are felonies.

