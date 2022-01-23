Woman found beaten to death in St. Paul. It's city's fifth 2022 homicide.

Jan. 23—A 67-year-old woman was found beaten to death early Sunday in St. Paul, marking the city's fifth homicide of the year, authorities said.

About 12:30 a.m., a 911 call came in about a "death investigation" at a home in the 1400 block of Dale Street North, according to a press release by St. Paul police, which gave the following details:

When officers arrived they found a "disturbing scene inside — an unresponsive 67-year-old woman who was badly beaten."

St. Paul fire medics arrived shortly after and pronounced the woman dead.

Arvid Harry Johnson, 66, was at the home when police arrived. He was arrested in connection with the woman's death and booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Further information on the woman's identity and exact cause of death will be released by the Ramsey County medical examiner's office after an autopsy is done.